Tour Down Under: The hotter the better for defending champion Gerrans

Four-time Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans is aiming to make history next week at the Australian WorldTour race by becoming the first rider to defend his title. His Orica-Scott director sportif told Cyclingnews that he sees BMC's Richie Porte as the overwhelming favourite but Gerrans believes he and Esteban Chaves will be a formidable dual prong attack.

