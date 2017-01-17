Tour Down Under: McCarthy leaves it all on the road but misses podium
Jay McCarthy rode an aggressive stage five of the Tour Down Under but the Australian rider had to settle for fifth place on the finish at Willunga Hill after a touch of wheels disrupted his final effort. The result meant that he was forced to settle for fourth overall with just one flat stage remaining in the race.
