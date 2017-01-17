Tour Down Under: McCarthy leaves it a...

Tour Down Under: McCarthy leaves it all on the road but misses podium

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Jay McCarthy rode an aggressive stage five of the Tour Down Under but the Australian rider had to settle for fifth place on the finish at Willunga Hill after a touch of wheels disrupted his final effort. The result meant that he was forced to settle for fourth overall with just one flat stage remaining in the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC