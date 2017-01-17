Tour Down Under: Cannondale-Drapac co...

Tour Down Under: Cannondale-Drapac come unstuck on Willunga Hill

At the start of the week at the Tour Down Under , Cannondale-Drapac arrived with a fully motivated Michael Woods and the experienced Tom Jelte Slagter in their ranks: two cards and two riders looking to shine. But on the key stage to Willunga Hill, with the podium still within reach, both riders succumbed to the ferocious pace and dropped down the standings after Richie Porte demolished the peloton with a solo attack.

