Tour Down Under: Cam Meyer reinvigorated with UniSA-Australia

Read more: Cycling News

Having reversed his decision to step away from cycling mid-way through 2016, a reinvigorated and enthused Cameron Meyer is back and will line out at the Tour Down Under as one of five former winners in the race. The 29-year-old makes his seventh appearance at the race and first for the UniSA-Australia wild card as its road captain and joker in the deck.

