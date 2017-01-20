Tour de France: Cofidis, Fortuneo, Di...

Tour de France: Cofidis, Fortuneo, Direct Energie and Wanty secure wild card invitations

Tour de France organiser ASO has named the four wild card invitations to this year's race, with French squads Cofidis , Fortuneo-Vital Concept and Belgium's Wanty-Groupe Gobert securing the precious invitations to the biggest race of the season. This year's Tour de France starts in Dusseldorf, Germany on July 1 and ends in Paris on July 23. It follows an unconventional route that includes stages in all of France's mountain ranges but with only an opening 13km time trial in Dusseldorf and a final 23km time trial in Marseille on stage 20. As with WorldTour rules, the 18 WorldTour teams are automatically invited, meaning there will again be 22 teams in action in the Tour de France.

