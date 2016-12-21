Tony Martin, new Katusha-Alpecin riders show off 2017 kits - Gallery
Katusha-Alpecin celebrated the New Year by releasing photos of all the team's 2017 recruits in their new team kits and casual wear. Tony Martin had a chance to show off the rainbow-striped skinsuit he'll wear next season after winning his fourth time trial world championship title in Qatar last October.
