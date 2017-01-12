Three-time British Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy to ride in New Zealand Cycle Classic

Ed Clancy, who won his third consecutive gold medal as part of the British team pursuit team at the Rio Olympics last year, will compete with JLT Condor when the Classic gets underway on January 22 in the Wairarapa. He joins two-time Olympic gold medal-winning Kiwi rower Hamish Bond as those in the field who have stood on the top of an Olympic dais.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.