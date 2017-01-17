The Senate has confirmed Gen. James Mattis for defense secretary.
The Senate voted 98-1 in favor of Mattis with the lone "no" vote coming from New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. The confirmation comes just hours after Donald Trump took the oath of office and was officially sworn in as president.
