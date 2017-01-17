The Senate has confirmed Gen. James M...

The Senate has confirmed Gen. James Mattis for defense secretary.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

The Senate voted 98-1 in favor of Mattis with the lone "no" vote coming from New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. The confirmation comes just hours after Donald Trump took the oath of office and was officially sworn in as president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,774 • Total comments across all topics: 278,113,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC