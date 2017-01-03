The Jump 2017: Full line-up confirmed...

The Jump 2017: Full line-up confirmed as Bradley Wiggins, Spencer...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Get Reading

The full line-up of the fourth series of The Jump has been revealed and there's a plenty of athletes, models and reality stars ready to take on the challenge. The series will follow 14 celebrities as they try and tackle the slopes in Austria and master various winter sports including bobsleigh, snowskates and skeleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec 10 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,337

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC