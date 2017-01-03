Team Sunweb reveals its new colours for 2017 - Gallery
Team Sunweb have unveiled their new look and colours for 2017, again opting for a black and white stripped jersey with touches of red. The men's and women's WorldTour teams, and the development team, will all race in the same kit produced by Etxeondo.
