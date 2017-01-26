'Soul at The Memo' Raises Over A 1000...

'Soul at The Memo' Raises Over A 1000 For Wrexham Hospice

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Wrexham.com News

Family and friends have remembered a man who "was loved so much" - while raising much needed funds for a local Hospice. Soul at the Memo, held in memory of Wrexham man, Ken Charles, saw hundreds of people attend for a night of music and dancing at Wrexham's Memorial Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wrexham.com News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC