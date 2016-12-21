Sir Bradley Wiggins to join Channel 4's The Jump
Cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is to swap two wheels for two skis after signing up to appear on Channel 4's winter sports show The Jump. The 36-year-old, who became the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012, said skiing was "a big passion".
