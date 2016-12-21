Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward to challenge of The Jump
Retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to turn his attention to snow sports as he takes part in The Jump. The eight-time Olympic medallist will follow in the footsteps of fellow sports stars such as rower Sir Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle and swimmer Rebecca Adlington on the winter sports show - although all three of them were forced to pull out after suffering injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Mon
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC