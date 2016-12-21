Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward t...

Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward to challenge of The Jump

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to turn his attention to snow sports as he takes part in The Jump. The eight-time Olympic medallist will follow in the footsteps of fellow sports stars such as rower Sir Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle and swimmer Rebecca Adlington on the winter sports show - although all three of them were forced to pull out after suffering injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Mon Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec 10 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,557

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC