Sir Bradley Wiggins: I'm not fussed about winning The Jump

13 hrs ago

Sir Bradley Wiggins insists he does not consider himself to be a favourite and is "not fussed about winning" as he gears up for celebrity winter sports competition The Jump. The retired cyclist - one of several sports stars taking part in the Channel 4 programme - says he is planning to take the gruelling contest a day at a time and just hopes that he comes out the other side as a better skier.

