Senate Panel Approves James Mattis for Defense Post
The Senate Armed Services Committee has overwhelmingly approved President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary. The Republican-led panel voted 26-1 Wednesday to recommend that the full Senate consider the choice of retired Marine Gen.
