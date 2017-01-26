Second consecutive Vuelta a San Juan stage shortened due to extreme heat
For a second day in a row, extreme heat in Argentina has led the Vuelta a San Juan organisers to shorten a stage, with one lap being cut from today's circuit-based final stage in the city of San Juan. The peloton will now race seven, rather than eight, laps of the course around the perimeter of the city centre, making for a reduction of 15.9km.
