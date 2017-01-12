Santos Women's Tour leader Amanda Spr...

Santos Women's Tour leader Amanda Spratt calls for patience with progress

11 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Broadcast options for the Santos Women's Tour are limited to a one-hour highlights package on the fifth of February on Australia's Nine Network, which means the first UCI women's race of the season has been best followed in real time on Twitter. The official race feed , a handful of teams and a few journalists provide live race tweets for fans hoping for updates out of Australia.

