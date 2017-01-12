Santos Women's Tour leader Amanda Spratt calls for patience with progress
Broadcast options for the Santos Women's Tour are limited to a one-hour highlights package on the fifth of February on Australia's Nine Network, which means the first UCI women's race of the season has been best followed in real time on Twitter. The official race feed , a handful of teams and a few journalists provide live race tweets for fans hoping for updates out of Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC