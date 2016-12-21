Sagan and Bora-hansgrohe teammates we...

Sagan and Bora-hansgrohe teammates wear new jersey - Gallery

Bora-hansgrohe unveiled their new jersey at a press conference in Spain last month but at the time, Peter Sagan and other new signings Rafal Majka and Leopold Knig could only wear plain clothes. With the new year now here, the German team's new signings are able to show off their new colours and many riders have been quick to do so.

Chicago, IL

