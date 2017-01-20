Rui Costa: This victory takes the pre...

Rui Costa: This victory takes the pressure off

Read more: Cycling News

Speaking to Cyclingnews at the start of stage 4 of the Vuelta a San Juan on Thursday, Rui Costa outlined his impatience to rediscover the sweet taste of victory, after 2016 went down as the first barren campaign of his career. Less than 24 hours later he was clenching his fist and letting out a guttural roar of celebration as he took the spoils atop the Alto de Colorado.

Chicago, IL

