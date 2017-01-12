Rock star Sagan puts TDU on centre stage

Rock star Sagan puts TDU on centre stage

WORLD champion Peter Sagan is expected to drive the biggest spike in interest in the Santos Tour Down Under since Lance Armstrong put it through the stratosphere eight years ago. The eyes of international cycling are once again on Adelaide as the 19th edition of the race gets under way today with Stage 1 of the Santos Women's Tour.

