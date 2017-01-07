Rivalry Brewing on Trump Team

Rivalry Brewing on Trump Team

"Donald Trump's nomination of James Mattis as Defense secretary is sparking questions about how well the retired Marine general will get along with Mike Flynn, the three-star general set to be national security adviser," The Hill reports. "Trump has a history of setting up rivalries among his advisers, and it appears he's likely to have a big one on his national security team."

