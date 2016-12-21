Riders reveal their new 2017 team kit...

Riders reveal their new 2017 team kits - Gallery

Riders and teams posted photos and videos of their 2017 kit and colours as the New Year came in around the world, with some riders revealing their new team kit on the strike of midnight via social media. Alberto Contador wished everyone a happy new year with a glass of champagne and then revealed his fluorescent yellow and black Trek-Segafredo kit in a video posted on Instagram.

