Riders head out for Tour Down Under training rides - Gallery
With 18 of the 19 teams that will contest the 2017 Tour Down Under having now confirmed seven-man squads, riders are heading out into the surrounds of Adelaide for important training rides and course recon ahead of the January 17-22 WorldTour stage race. World Champion Peter Sagan is one of those riders to head out as he also familiarises himself with his new Bora-Hansgrohe teammates.
