Richie Porte wins 2nd stage of Tour Down Under

" Australian cyclist Richie Porte won the second stage of the Tour Down Under Wednesday, giving him the overall lead in the opening event on the 2017 UCI WorldTour. Runner-up at the last two editions of the Tour Down Under, Richie put himself in a strong position to go all the way and win the race this time after he took out the gruelling 145.5 kilometer stage from Stirling, in the Adelaide Hills, to the small town of Paracombe, by 16 seconds.

