Report into 'culture' at British Cycling expected in February

Great Britain's Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton celebrate winning the Women's Team Sprint Final at the UCI World Cup in London A report into the culture at British Cycling is expected to be published next month after an independent investigation has completed, according to a report from the Press Association . The investigation was launched in April 2016 in the wake of allegations of sexism and bullying against the then Technical Director Shane Sutton .

