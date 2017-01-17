Q&A: Send your questions for USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall
Derek Bouchard-Hall CEO of USA Cycling addresses the media as Kristin Bachochin Klein President of AEG Cycling looks on during a press conference at the San Diego Yacht Club ahead of the 2016 Amgen Tour of California Cyclingnews has a unique opportunity for our readers to ask questions of USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall. The energetic leader of the federation has said he was inspired by Adam Myerson's victory in the 45-49 age group at the Cyclo-cross National Championships, and is considering training for next year's races.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC