Primary dealership in spotlight as Credit Agricole backs off

Credit Agricole has joined a growing number of banks exiting eurozone sovereign primary dealerships, putting the economics of the role under the microscope again. The French lender has thrown in the towel on its primary dealership for Austria and Ireland and in bills for the Netherlands, and bankers say that more could follow.

