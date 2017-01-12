Primary dealership in spotlight as Credit Agricole backs off
Credit Agricole has joined a growing number of banks exiting eurozone sovereign primary dealerships, putting the economics of the role under the microscope again. The French lender has thrown in the towel on its primary dealership for Austria and Ireland and in bills for the Netherlands, and bankers say that more could follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC