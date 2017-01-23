President Trump announces retired Mar...

President Trump announces retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as...

During the 2016 campaign, Trump slammed the U.S. national security and foreign policy establishment as run by people who were "so dumb," "predictable," and played for "a bunch of suckers." Trump's inauguration makes him responsible for responding to hot spots and crises around the world - challenges that scale from the risk of an individual terrorist attacking inside the U.S. to the danger of a nuclear standoff with Russia.

