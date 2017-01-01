President-elect Trump's pick for US Secretary of Defense
Last Dec. 3, president-elect Donald Trump said that he had chosen retired marine general James Mattis for his secretary of Defense, calling him the "closest thing we have to General George Patton." General Mattis led the first Marine Division during the 2003 invasion to topple Saddam Hussein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Dec 28
|Dina Andrews
|1
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC