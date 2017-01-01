President-elect Trump's pick for US S...

President-elect Trump's pick for US Secretary of Defense

Last Dec. 3, president-elect Donald Trump said that he had chosen retired marine general James Mattis for his secretary of Defense, calling him the "closest thing we have to General George Patton." General Mattis led the first Marine Division during the 2003 invasion to topple Saddam Hussein.

