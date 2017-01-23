Porte leads WorldTour rankings after Tour Down Under victory
Richie Porte and his BMC Racing team have jumped to the top of the WorldTour standings after a successful week at the Tour Down Under . Porte sealed the overall victory with a commanding performance at the WorldTour opener, which saw him take two stage victories along the way.
