Porte back in action at Sunday's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
The BMC Racing team has confirmed that Richie Porte will ride the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race , backed by the same teammates that helped him win the opening WorldTour race of the 2017 season. It will be Porte's final race in Australia before he returns to Europe and then targets Paris-Nice in early March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC