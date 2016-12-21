Peta Mullens makes Hagens Berman Supermint debut in Australia

Peta Mullens headlines a five-rider Hagens Berman Supermint squad at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic that began on Sunday in Geelong . While the 28-year-old missed out on the podium, coming in fifth place, she was a constant figure at the front of the peloton in the action-packed second half of the 45-minute criterium.

