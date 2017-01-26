Pentagon chief holds fast against torture6 hours ago
US defense chief James Mattis still favors the current rules banning the use of torture in prisoner interrogations, the Pentagon said today, the day after President Donald Trump reaffirmed his belief it "absolutely" works. In a written response to questions during his confirmation hearing, Mattis said he supported using the US Army Field Manual, which forbids torture, as the single standard for military interrogations.
