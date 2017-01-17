Paolini abandons hope of a comeback after serving ban for cocaine
Luca Paolini's ban for cocaine ended on January 10 but the Italian Classics rider has told Gazzetta dello Sport that he has officially retired from racing and instead has invested in a historic coffee bar in central Como. Paolini tested positive for cocaine during the 2015 Tour de France , while riding for the Katusha team .
