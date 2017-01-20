Paddy Bevin looking forward to full c...

Paddy Bevin looking forward to full classics campaign with Cannondale-Drapac

Having hit the ground running last year with Cannondale-Drapac, Paddy Bevin is taking a different approach to his second year in the WorldTour as he turns his attention to playing a key role for the team across the Classics. Tenth on debut at the Tour Down Under and third in the Paris-Nice prologue last year were early-season highlights for the 25-year-old but broken ribs at the 'race to the sun' and a last minute call up to the Vuelta a Espana served as sharp reality checks of what life at the top is really like.

