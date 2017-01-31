This year's Tour of California will cover 575 miles from Sacramento to Pasadena, while the women's race that precedes it in May will be the only UCI WorldTour race in the U.S. this year Organizers reveal 575-mile Tour of California route This year's Tour of California will cover 575 miles from Sacramento to Pasadena, while the women's race that precedes it in May will be the only UCI WorldTour race in the U.S. this year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jR8A2N SACRAMENTO, Calif. - This year's Tour of California will cover 575 miles from Sacramento to Pasadena, while the women's race that precedes it in May will be the only UCI WorldTour race in the U.S. this year.

