Organizers reveal 575-mile Tour of California route
This year's Tour of California will cover 575 miles from Sacramento to Pasadena, while the women's race that precedes it in May will be the only UCI WorldTour race in the U.S. this year Organizers reveal 575-mile Tour of California route This year's Tour of California will cover 575 miles from Sacramento to Pasadena, while the women's race that precedes it in May will be the only UCI WorldTour race in the U.S. this year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jR8A2N SACRAMENTO, Calif. - This year's Tour of California will cover 575 miles from Sacramento to Pasadena, while the women's race that precedes it in May will be the only UCI WorldTour race in the U.S. this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC