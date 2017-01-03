One Pro Cycling to ride Boardman Bike...

One Pro Cycling to ride Boardman Bikes in 2017

One Pro Cycling has announced that they will ride Boardman Bikes for the forthcoming season, after penning a three-year contract. Boardman Bikes replace Factor, who supplied the team for the 2016 season .

