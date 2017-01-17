Offseason Capsule: Oh, All Right Then

Does anyone like Sky? Does anyone see them on the front of the peloton with eighty-two kilometres to go on a gently rolling stage between Saint-Vincent-de-Saucisson and Saint-Jean-de-Croissant and rub their hands in glee? I'll answer my own question: I should say so. British people are flocking to the sport, and they bring a right to support Sky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Podium Cafe.