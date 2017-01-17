Nicole Cooke to assist MPs with dopin...

Nicole Cooke to assist MPs with doping inquiry

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Nicole Cooke is the latest big name from British cycling to be asked to give evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee's investigation into doping in sport. The 2008 Olympic and World champion will appear before the panel of MPs by video link on Tuesday, January 24. Cooke, who retired from competitive cycling in 2013, is expected to cover issues raised at the committee's session in December with Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford, British Cycling president Bob Howden and former GB cycling team technical director Shane Sutton.

