Nicole Cooke tells MPs cycling is 'run by men for men' and TUEs open to abuse

18 hrs ago

Nicole Cooke has told a panel of MPs that cycling is a sport "run by men, for men" and the fight against doping is being waged by "the wrong people, in the wrong way, with the wrong tools". Over 70 minutes of wide-ranging testimony, the former Olympic and world road race champion strongly criticised British Cycling, the International Cycling Union, UK Anti-Doping, UK Sport and the World Anti-Doping Agency .

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,866

