Nibali trains with new teammates ahead of Bahrain-Merida presentation - Gallery

Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali lined up with his Bahrain-Merida teammates at their meeting in the team sponsor's home country this week, enjoying the sunny skies and dry weather of the Gulf Coast. The team held its first gathering last month in Croatia, but will be formally presented on the home soil of patron Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahrain royal family and founder of the team, this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.