Nibali trains with new teammates ahea...

Nibali trains with new teammates ahead of Bahrain-Merida presentation - Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali lined up with his Bahrain-Merida teammates at their meeting in the team sponsor's home country this week, enjoying the sunny skies and dry weather of the Gulf Coast. The team held its first gathering last month in Croatia, but will be formally presented on the home soil of patron Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahrain royal family and founder of the team, this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec 10 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,520 • Total comments across all topics: 277,707,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC