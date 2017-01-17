Nibali praises Quintana for targeting Giro-Tour double
Vincenzo Nibali has praised Nairo Quintana for attempting the Giro d'Italia - Tour de France double but confirmed he has no concrete plans to do the same in 2017. The Italian remains focused on winning a third Giro d'Italia in May and will only confirm his goals for later in the season after the Corsa Rosa.
