Mummu Cycling Offers VIP Tour Packages with Stuart O'Grady

The worlds premier cycling tour operator, Mummu Cycling and the most decorated cyclist in Australia, Stuart OGrady OAM have announced a new partnership offering fans the exclusive opportunity to experience cyclings biggest races side by side with the former champion. The two-time World Champion on the track, four-time Olympic medallist , 2007 Paris-Roubaix winner and two-time Tour Down Under winner has partnered with Mummu Cycling to take their world class tours to another level of exclusivity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.