MPs to ask more questions about Team Sky's mystery package

The head of UK anti-doping and the doctor alleged to have received a mystery package intended for Sir Bradley Wiggins at a race in 2011 will answer questions from the Culture, Media and Sport select committee next month. Dr Richard Freeman, who works for British Cycling and was formerly employed by Team Sky, administered the contents of the package to Wiggins at the end of the 2011 Dauphine de Libere, a Tour de France warm-up race, former technical director Shane Sutton has previously told MPs.

