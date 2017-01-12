Mollema to begin Giro d'Italia build-...

Mollema to begin Giro d'Italia build-up at Vuelta a San Juan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Bauke Mollema will begin his build-up to the Giro d'Italia with a trip to the Southern Hemisphere and the Vuelta a San Juan. Mollema took to Twitter on Saturday morning to confirm the early part of his race programme, which includes the Abu Dhabi Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Volta a Catalunya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Sat Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC