Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic winner...

Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic winner Bibby leads JLT Condor at 2017 Herald Sun Tour

Ian Bibby , who made history by becoming the first British winner of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic , is looking to extend his winning start to 2017 on Australian soil at next month's Herald Sun Tour with confirmation he is of one of the leader's for the JLT Condor team. Sprinter Brenton Jones is also chasing success at the stage race after medalling the Australian national criterium title this week.

