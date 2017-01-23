McEwen excited by Ewan's sprint progress
As one of only two Australians to win the Tour de France 's green jersey, Robbie McEwen is well aware of the pressures that come with top-level sprinting. So, while many who watched Caleb Ewan win four stages at the Tour Down Under , McEwen has also urged for patience in the young rider's career.
