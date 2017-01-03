McCarthy to hit the ground running in 2017 with Bora-Hansgrohe

After four years with the now defunct Tinkoff team, Jay McCarthy is aiming to start the 2017 season on a high with his new Bora-Hansgrohe team at the Australian national championships and Tour Down Under . The 24-year-old enjoyed a maiden professional win at the Australian WorldTour race in 2016 after placing fifth at the Australian nationals, his focus is on improving upon those results in 2017.

