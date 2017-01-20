Mattis to visit Asia on 1st overseas trip as Pentagon chief
WASHINGTON >> Pentagon officials say James Mattis will travel to Japan and South Korea in early February for his first overseas visit as defense secretary. At his Senate confirmation hearing and in his first days in office, Mattis, a retired Marine general, has stressed the importance of maintaining international alliances.
