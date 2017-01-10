Marinov: Hard Brexit Fully Priced In to Cable Rate
Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole, examines the impact of Brexit on the British pound against the U.S. dollar and euro and the risk of increasing inflation in the U.K. economy. He speaks with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Surveillance."
